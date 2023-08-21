ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has decreased by -1.53 when compared to last closing price of 17.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/01/23 that ZoomInfo Stock Tumbles on Reduced Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Right Now?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZI is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ZI is $26.85, which is $10.84 above the current price. The public float for ZI is 326.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZI on August 21, 2023 was 7.10M shares.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZI stock saw a decrease of -7.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -35.49% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.75% for ZI’s stock, with a -31.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZI Trading at -28.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -34.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.47. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -42.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Hyzer Peter Cameron, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $25.46 back on Jul 05. After this action, Hyzer Peter Cameron now owns 1,185,565 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $254,600 using the latest closing price.

Hays Joseph Christopher, the Pres, Chief Operating Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $26.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Hays Joseph Christopher is holding 551,456 shares at $794,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+80.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +5.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.64. Total debt to assets is 18.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.