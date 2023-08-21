Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Stock Experiences -5.22% Monthly Change

In the past week, ZM stock has gone down by -0.34%, with a monthly decline of -5.22% and a quarterly plunge of -2.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.29% for ZM’s stock, with a -4.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZM is also noteworthy at -0.17.

The public float for ZM is 227.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.52% of that float. The average trading volume of ZM on August 21, 2023 was 3.83M shares.

ZM) stock’s latest price update

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.56 in comparison to its previous close of 66.29, however, the company has experienced a -0.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-08-21 that Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) will announce fiscal third-quarter earnings after today’s close.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $85 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZM Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.78. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw -0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Subotovsky Santiago, who sale 2,067 shares at the price of $68.58 back on Aug 07. After this action, Subotovsky Santiago now owns 170,028 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $141,746 using the latest closing price.

Steckelberg Kelly, the Chief Financial Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 10,960 shares at $73.61 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Steckelberg Kelly is holding 0 shares at $806,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.