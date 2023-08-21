What Recent Market Trends Mean for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s (TIRX) Stock

In the past week, TIRX stock has gone up by 10.34%, with a monthly gain of 2.40% and a quarterly plunge of -32.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.24% for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.96% for TIRX stock, with a simple moving average of -30.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TIRX is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TIRX is 2.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On August 21, 2023, TIRX’s average trading volume was 74.97K shares.

TIRX) stock’s latest price update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 17.43 in relation to its previous close of 1.09. However, the company has experienced a 10.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ: TIRX ) stock is rising higher on Monday after the insurance broker company revealed a share transfer Unitrust Holdings Limited has obtained a 61.22% stake in Tian Ruixiang after acquiring shares from Wang Investor Co. Ltd. That saw it obtain 106,500 Class A shares for $10,000 and 250,000 Class B shares for $15,000.

TIRX Trading at -5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares surge +12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIRX rose by +16.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2042. In addition, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd saw -31.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-365.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stands at -346.48. The total capital return value is set at -13.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87.

Based on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -17.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.