voxeljet AG (VJET) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VJET is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for voxeljet AG (VJET) is $3.71, which is $3.54 above the current market price. The public float for VJET is 6.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On August 21, 2023, VJET’s average trading volume was 44.01K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VJET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) has decreased by -24.34 when compared to last closing price of 1.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -23.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-03 that FRIEDBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) (the “Company” or “voxeljet”), a leading OEM and provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2023 after the closing of the financial markets on Thursday, August 17th. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results for the quarter on Friday, August 18th.

VJET’s Market Performance

voxeljet AG (VJET) has experienced a -23.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -32.35% drop in the past month, and a -39.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.86% for VJET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.09% for VJET stock, with a simple moving average of -46.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VJET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VJET stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for VJET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VJET in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $27 based on the research report published on April 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

VJET Trading at -33.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares sank -33.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VJET fell by -23.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5490. In addition, voxeljet AG saw -50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VJET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.98 for the present operating margin

+25.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for voxeljet AG stands at -40.48. The total capital return value is set at -24.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.32.

Based on voxeljet AG (VJET), the company’s capital structure generated 81.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.88. Total debt to assets is 36.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of voxeljet AG (VJET) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.