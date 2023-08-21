Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) has seen a -10.71% decrease in the past week, with a -34.19% drop in the past month, and a -59.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.92% for VEDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.25% for VEDU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -61.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VEDU is at 2.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for VEDU is 9.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume for VEDU on August 21, 2023 was 983.69K shares.

VEDU) stock’s latest price update

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU)’s stock price has soared by 8.51 in relation to previous closing price of 0.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-06 that Visionary Education Tech (NASDAQ: VEDU ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the company. There’s been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why VEDU shares are rising today.

VEDU Trading at -35.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.38%, as shares sank -34.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEDU fell by -10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3151. In addition, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. saw -36.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VEDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.11 for the present operating margin

+14.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. stands at -41.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.