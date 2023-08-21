VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, VFS stock has gone up by 3.91%, with a monthly gain of 49.95% and a quarterly surge of 49.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 63.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.84% for VinFast Auto Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.84% for VFS’s stock, with a 46.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Right Now?

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VFS is 1.12B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VFS on August 21, 2023 was 386.26K shares.

VFS) stock’s latest price update

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS)'s stock price has decreased by -23.00 compared to its previous closing price of 20.00. However, the company has seen a 3.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VFS Trading at 30.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 63.01%, as shares surge +50.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.28. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw 54.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.