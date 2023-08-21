VCI Global Limited (VCIG) Stock Observes 14.90% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has seen a 23.49% increase in the past week, with a 15.17% gain in the past month, and a 50.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.18% for VCIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.07% for VCIG’s stock, with a 14.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is above average at 30.37x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VCIG is 7.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. The average trading volume of VCIG on August 21, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

VCIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) has jumped by 13.89 compared to previous close of 3.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VCIG Trading at 6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.36%, as shares surge +7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCIG rose by +23.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.29. In addition, VCI Global Limited saw -3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VCIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for VCI Global Limited stands at +42.84. The total capital return value is set at 235.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 179.73.

Based on VCI Global Limited (VCIG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.78. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.90.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.81 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In summary, VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.