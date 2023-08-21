Vale S.A. (VALE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VALE is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VALE is $16.44, which is $4.16 above the current price. The public float for VALE is 4.11B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VALE on August 21, 2023 was 22.97M shares.

The stock of Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) has decreased by -0.65 when compared to last closing price of 12.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/23 that GM Looks to Deepen Mining Ties With Stake in Brazil’s Vale

VALE’s Market Performance

Vale S.A. (VALE) has experienced a -4.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.63% drop in the past month, and a -9.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for VALE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.49% for VALE’s stock, with a -16.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VALE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VALE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for VALE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VALE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $17 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VALE Trading at -8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VALE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VALE fell by -7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.70. In addition, Vale S.A. saw -25.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VALE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.96 for the present operating margin

+44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vale S.A. stands at +38.01. The total capital return value is set at 33.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.34. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vale S.A. (VALE), the company’s capital structure generated 35.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.17. Total debt to assets is 14.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vale S.A. (VALE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.