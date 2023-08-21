V.F. Corporation (VFC): A Technical Analysis

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 351.05x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for V.F. Corporation (VFC) is $23.61, which is $3.6 above the current market price. The public float for VFC is 385.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VFC on August 21, 2023 was 6.79M shares.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 20.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Amid macroeconomic challenges and higher promotions, V.F. Corp (VFC) banks on gains from the Supreme buyout and strength in the China business.

VFC’s Market Performance

VFC’s stock has fallen by -2.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.05% and a quarterly drop of -3.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for V.F. Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.89% for VFC’s stock, with a -16.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFC Trading at 3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.67. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -27.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Carucci Richard, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $19.09 back on Aug 09. After this action, Carucci Richard now owns 162,699 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $763,644 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Carol L, the Director of V.F. Corporation, purchase 7,109 shares at $21.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Roberts Carol L is holding 7,109 shares at $149,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+51.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for V.F. Corporation stands at +1.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.25. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on V.F. Corporation (VFC), the company’s capital structure generated 280.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.69. Total debt to assets is 58.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 236.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, V.F. Corporation (VFC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.