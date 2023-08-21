Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) has plunged by -15.93 when compared to previous closing price of 2.95, but the company has seen a -10.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-02-19 that How fundamental analysis helps investing in penny stocks The post The Role of Fundamental Analysis in Penny Stock Investing appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Right Now?

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for UUU is 1.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UUU on August 21, 2023 was 114.09K shares.

UUU’s Market Performance

UUU’s stock has seen a -10.14% decrease for the week, with a -10.47% drop in the past month and a 21.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.33% for Universal Security Instruments Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.86% for UUU stock, with a simple moving average of 1.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UUU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UUU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UUU by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for UUU in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.86 based on the research report published on January 15, 2013 of the previous year 2013.

UUU Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares sank -15.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUU fell by -10.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Universal Security Instruments Inc. saw 22.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.39 for the present operating margin

+28.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Security Instruments Inc. stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 12.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.72. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU), the company’s capital structure generated 33.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.96. Total debt to assets is 21.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.