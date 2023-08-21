Understanding the 5.95% Volatility Levels of Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has gone down by -3.94% for the week, with a -19.15% drop in the past month and a 9.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.95% for YSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.67% for YSG stock, with a simple moving average of -21.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for YSG is also noteworthy at -2.37.

The public float for YSG is 361.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of YSG on August 21, 2023 was 991.19K shares.

YSG) stock’s latest price update

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.98 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. However, the company has seen a -3.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-15 that GUANGZHOU, China , Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading China-based beauty group, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets. The Company’s management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:30 A.M.

YSG Trading at -11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -20.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG fell by -5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1247. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -33.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.