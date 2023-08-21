Understanding the 2.10% Volatility Levels of Keysight Technologies Inc.’s (KEYS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has gone down by -17.36% for the week, with a -22.72% drop in the past month and a -17.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.10% for KEYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.15% for KEYS stock, with a simple moving average of -21.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is above average at 20.61x. The 36-month beta value for KEYS is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KEYS is $173.29, which is $43.77 above than the current price. The public float for KEYS is 177.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume of KEYS on August 21, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

KEYS) stock’s latest price update

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS)’s stock price has decreased by -13.78 compared to its previous closing price of 150.05. However, the company has seen a -17.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that Notwithstanding a flat revenue trajectory, Keysight (KEYS) was able to beat third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings estimates.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $144 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KEYS Trading at -20.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -23.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS fell by -17.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.07. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc. saw -24.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from NARAYANAN KAILASH, who sale 500 shares at the price of $165.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, NARAYANAN KAILASH now owns 26,169 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc., valued at $82,500 using the latest closing price.

PAGE JOHN, the SVP of Keysight Technologies Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $163.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that PAGE JOHN is holding 36,219 shares at $3,276,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.65 for the present operating margin

+63.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc. stands at +20.74. The total capital return value is set at 22.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.88. Equity return is now at value 26.90, with 14.00 for asset returns.

Based on Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), the company’s capital structure generated 48.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.66. Total debt to assets is 24.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.