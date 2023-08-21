Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.02 in relation to its previous close of 7.85. However, the company has experienced a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Under Armour (UAA) reports revenues and earnings beat in first-quarter fiscal 2024. Direct-to-consumer revenues rose 4% in the quarter.

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UAA is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UAA is $10.05, which is $2.22 above the current price. The public float for UAA is 368.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UAA on August 21, 2023 was 6.71M shares.

UAA’s Market Performance

The stock of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has seen a 1.15% increase in the past week, with a -2.70% drop in the past month, and a 4.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for UAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.60% for UAA stock, with a simple moving average of -12.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UAA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for UAA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UAA Trading at 3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.88. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -21.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAA starting from Plank Kevin A, who sale 16,000,000 shares at the price of $6.13 back on May 31. After this action, Plank Kevin A now owns 0 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $98,080,000 using the latest closing price.

Rocker Tchernavia, the Chief Administrative Officer of Under Armour Inc., sale 69,823 shares at $9.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Rocker Tchernavia is holding 260,291 shares at $650,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.