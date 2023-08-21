Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Stock Sees a1.64 Increase

In the past week, UBER stock has gone up by 2.24%, with a monthly decline of -4.04% and a quarterly surge of 13.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Uber Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.53% for UBER’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UBER is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 37 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is $57.45, which is $12.11 above the current market price. The public float for UBER is 2.03B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On August 21, 2023, UBER’s average trading volume was 22.72M shares.

UBER) stock’s latest price update

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.64 compared to its previous closing price of 43.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-20 that China’s overall economy may be running into a headwind, but there’s a reason Alibaba is pushing through it. Uber Technologies just reached a critically important fiscal milestone.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $60 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UBER Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.72. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc. saw 80.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $47.51 back on Jul 18. After this action, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA now owns 1,316,243 shares of Uber Technologies Inc., valued at $4,750,630 using the latest closing price.

KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, the Chief Executive Officer of Uber Technologies Inc., sale 69,975 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that KHOSROWSHAHI DARA is holding 1,416,243 shares at $3,148,882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+28.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies Inc. stands at -28.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.57. Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), the company’s capital structure generated 159.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.48. Total debt to assets is 36.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.