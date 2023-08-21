Trading Update: Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Stock Endures 13.28% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) has seen a -23.10% decrease in the past week, with a 12.00% gain in the past month, and a 1.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.28% for PLAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.27% for PLAG’s stock, with a -1.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for PLAG is $150.00, The public float for PLAG is 48.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume for PLAG on August 21, 2023 was 165.71K shares.

PLAG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) has increased by 9.33 when compared to last closing price of 0.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -23.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PLAG Trading at 4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.19%, as shares surge +12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAG fell by -23.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5453. In addition, Planet Green Holdings Corp. saw -9.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAG starting from Xiangtian Aerodynamic Electric, who sale 6,000,000 shares at the price of $0.46 back on Jun 29. After this action, Xiangtian Aerodynamic Electric now owns 6,000,000 shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp., valued at $2,738,400 using the latest closing price.

Zhou Bin, the Chief Executive Officer of Planet Green Holdings Corp., purchase 5,000,000 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Zhou Bin is holding 2,800,000 shares at $2,800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.78 for the present operating margin

+9.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Green Holdings Corp. stands at -37.07. The total capital return value is set at -10.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.64.

Based on Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 6.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.