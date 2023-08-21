The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is above average at 294.13x. The 36-month beta value for TTD is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TTD is $86.62, which is $12.84 above than the current price. The public float for TTD is 440.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. The average trading volume of TTD on August 21, 2023 was 4.37M shares.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.06 in relation to its previous close of 72.18. However, the company has experienced a -3.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that The world of streaming companies and platforms is completely wide, and the best thing about it is that there is enough for everyone. Behind a streaming platform is not only the option of the company that transmits the content, but there are many participants behind all ecosystems and endless ways to participate in this sector, from companies that make ads in a sophisticated and very technological way to companies that are responsible for the analysis of massive data to be able to have effectiveness at the time of transmitting the content.

TTD’s Market Performance

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has seen a -3.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.33% decline in the past month and a 9.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for TTD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.61% for TTD’s stock, with a 18.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $88 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTD Trading at -9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.16. In addition, The Trade Desk Inc. saw 62.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 2,999 shares at the price of $73.74 back on Aug 16. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 51,307 shares of The Trade Desk Inc., valued at $221,146 using the latest closing price.

Rajaram Gokul, the Director of The Trade Desk Inc., sale 2,999 shares at $87.65 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Rajaram Gokul is holding 54,306 shares at $262,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+82.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Trade Desk Inc. stands at +3.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 12.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.98. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In summary, The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.