The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) Stock

The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has gone down by -30.90% for the week, with a 269.70% rise in the past month and a 219.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 32.63% for TUP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.02% for TUP’s stock, with a -13.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.82.

The public float for TUP is 39.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TUP on August 21, 2023 was 21.39M shares.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.65 compared to its previous closing price of 2.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -30.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-18 that Meme stocks are low-priced stocks that ran up in price for no particular fundamental reason other than short-squeezes perpetuated by retail investor enthusiasm and social media hype. The ridiculous nature of the underlying price move exposed it to ridicule with clever memes that would gain popularity and go viral.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUP stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TUP in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13 based on the research report published on May 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TUP Trading at 35.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.01%, as shares surge +173.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +154.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUP fell by -30.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.45. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw -40.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUP starting from GOUDIS RICHARD, who purchase 254,500 shares at the price of $3.93 back on Nov 04. After this action, GOUDIS RICHARD now owns 424,500 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation, valued at $1,000,134 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel, the Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands Corporation, purchase 24,000 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel is holding 485,965 shares at $101,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUP

Equity return is now at value 30.30, with -5.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.