The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) Stock

The stock of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has seen a 69.00% increase in the past week, with a 16.56% gain in the past month, and a -9.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.85% for NVOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.60% for NVOS’s stock, with a -13.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 135.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. On August 21, 2023, the average trading volume of NVOS was 16.85M shares.

NVOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) has decreased by -12.79 when compared to last closing price of 0.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 69.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NVOS Trading at 5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.86%, as shares surge +17.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS rose by +69.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1095. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -33.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.