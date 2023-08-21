Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): A Technical Analysis

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is $60.35, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for TME is 883.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TME on August 21, 2023 was 7.03M shares.

The stock price of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) has dropped by -3.55 compared to previous close of 6.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-17 that Tencent Music reported better-than-expected earnings results this week. China’s leading music service provider is benefiting from broad demand for music streaming.

TME’s Market Performance

TME’s stock has risen by 7.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.97% and a quarterly drop of -18.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.28% for Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.54% for TME’s stock, with a -11.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TME stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TME in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7.50 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TME Trading at -8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -3.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME rose by +7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.48. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group saw -21.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.35 for the present operating margin

+30.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stands at +12.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 12.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.03. Total debt to assets is 8.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.