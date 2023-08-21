Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) has jumped by 10.45 compared to previous close of 0.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is $5.50, which is $5.14 above the current market price. The public float for TENX is 23.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TENX on August 21, 2023 was 764.73K shares.

TENX’s Market Performance

TENX’s stock has seen a 22.98% increase for the week, with a 13.37% rise in the past month and a 20.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.55% for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.06% for TENX’s stock, with a -66.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TENX Trading at 17.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.09%, as shares surge +13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX rose by +22.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3110. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -83.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

The total capital return value is set at -323.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -369.17.

Based on Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX), the company’s capital structure generated 54.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.12. Total debt to assets is 23.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.