Target Corporation (TGT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is above average at 18.00x. The 36-month beta value for TGT is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 20 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TGT is $150.91, which is $21.61 above than the current price. The public float for TGT is 460.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume of TGT on August 21, 2023 was 6.24M shares.

TGT) stock’s latest price update

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)’s stock price has increased by 0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 130.11. However, the company has seen a 0.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/23 that Target Scores a Beat but Cuts Outlook. Stock Jumps.

TGT’s Market Performance

TGT’s stock has risen by 0.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.55% and a quarterly drop of -14.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Target Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.75% for TGT’s stock, with a -13.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TGT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TGT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $135 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGT Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGT rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.06. In addition, Target Corporation saw -11.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGT starting from LIEGEL MATTHEW A, who sale 1,459 shares at the price of $160.75 back on May 18. After this action, LIEGEL MATTHEW A now owns 3,748 shares of Target Corporation, valued at $234,528 using the latest closing price.

LIU DON H, the Executive Officer of Target Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $167.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that LIU DON H is holding 53,078 shares at $1,002,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+22.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Corporation stands at +2.55. The total capital return value is set at 12.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.46. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Target Corporation (TGT), the company’s capital structure generated 184.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.80. Total debt to assets is 38.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.60 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Target Corporation (TGT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.