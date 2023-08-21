Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) has gone down by -23.77% for the week, with a -33.99% drop in the past month and a 3.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.54% for SDPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.68% for SDPI’s stock, with a -1.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) Right Now?

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SDPI is at 0.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SDPI is 11.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume for SDPI on August 21, 2023 was 217.74K shares.

SDPI) stock’s latest price update

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.77 in comparison to its previous close of 0.88, however, the company has experienced a -23.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SDPI Trading at -19.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.12%, as shares sank -43.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDPI fell by -23.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2338. In addition, Superior Drilling Products Inc. saw 9.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDPI starting from Eberwein Jeffrey E., who sale 5,262 shares at the price of $1.34 back on Aug 11. After this action, Eberwein Jeffrey E. now owns 1,983,027 shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc., valued at $7,051 using the latest closing price.

Eberwein Jeffrey E., the 10% Owner of Superior Drilling Products Inc., sale 2,834 shares at $1.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Eberwein Jeffrey E. is holding 1,080,985 shares at $3,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+48.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Drilling Products Inc. stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99.

Based on Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI), the company’s capital structure generated 78.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.93. Total debt to assets is 36.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.