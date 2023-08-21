Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has gone down by -14.60% for the week, with a -34.36% drop in the past month and a -9.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.53% for RUN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.18% for RUN’s stock, with a -35.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is 38.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RUN is 2.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is $33.96, which is $19.4 above the current market price. The public float for RUN is 211.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.32% of that float. On August 21, 2023, RUN’s average trading volume was 9.20M shares.

RUN) stock’s latest price update

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.14 in comparison to its previous close of 14.67, however, the company has experienced a -14.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 08/03/23 that Sunrun Stock Jumps After Surprise Profit. Why It Won’t Lift the Solar Gloom.

RUN Trading at -23.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -33.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -14.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.67. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -40.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Fenster Edward Harris, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $19.92 back on Jul 17. After this action, Fenster Edward Harris now owns 1,258,325 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $498,065 using the latest closing price.

Fenster Edward Harris, the Director of Sunrun Inc., sale 4,505 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Fenster Edward Harris is holding 1,258,325 shares at $90,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.53 for the present operating margin

+12.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at -4.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.22. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc. (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 132.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 43.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.