SRM Entertainment Inc. (SRM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

SRM Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: SRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 67.74x.

The public float for SRM is 3.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On August 21, 2023, the average trading volume of SRM was 1.70M shares.

SRM) stock’s latest price update

SRM Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: SRM)’s stock price has plunge by -38.60relation to previous closing price of 3.42.

SRM’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -47.50% for SRM’s stock, with a -47.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SRM Trading at -47.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.06% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRM fell by -57.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, SRM Entertainment Inc. saw -57.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, SRM Entertainment Inc. (SRM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.