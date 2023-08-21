Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) has increased by 1.62 when compared to last closing price of 7.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. ETF Trends reported 2023-07-03 that The U.S. Dollar Index has been trending lower since late 2022, paving the way for a precious metals rally in 2023. The last few months in particular have seen strength in the World Bank’s precious metals index.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.

The public float for PSLV is 498.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PSLV on August 21, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

PSLV’s Market Performance

The stock of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen a 1.62% increase in the past week, with a -6.10% drop in the past month, and a -3.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for PSLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.70% for PSLV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.46% for the last 200 days.

PSLV Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.02. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -4.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.