SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOUN is 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SOUN is $5.07, which is $3.07 above the current price. The public float for SOUN is 196.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOUN on August 21, 2023 was 19.01M shares.

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) has decreased by -1.37 when compared to last closing price of 2.19.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-16 that If you’ve been on the sidelines with artificial intelligence stocks, the recent pullbacks are handing investors another opportunity to buy. That includes the likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ), Palantir (NYSE: PLTR ) and dozens more, even in AI penny stocks.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a 11.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.86% drop in the past month, and a -23.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.04% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.13% for SOUN’s stock, with a -11.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOUN Trading at -30.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.58%, as shares sank -31.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 22.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 3,261 shares at the price of $3.16 back on Jul 21. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 806,864 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $10,318 using the latest closing price.

EMAMI MAJID, the VP, Engineering of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 68,333 shares at $4.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that EMAMI MAJID is holding 301,389 shares at $302,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63. The total capital return value is set at -148.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -189.50. Equity return is now at value 740.10, with -129.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.