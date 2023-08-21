SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SOFI is also noteworthy at 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SOFI is $10.21, which is $2.06 above than the current price. The public float for SOFI is 891.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.83% of that float. The average trading volume of SOFI on August 21, 2023 was 54.03M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SOFI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has surged by 1.36 when compared to previous closing price of 8.11, but the company has seen a -4.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/31/23 that SoFi CEO: ‘All the Pieces Have Come Together’

SOFI’s Market Performance

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has seen a -4.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.11% decline in the past month and a 62.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.23% for SOFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.75% for SOFI’s stock, with a 27.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $15 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOFI Trading at -8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -12.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.25. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 78.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Borton Chad M, who sale 90,458 shares at the price of $8.68 back on Jun 16. After this action, Borton Chad M now owns 229,449 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $784,985 using the latest closing price.

Stafford Webb Lauren, the Chief Marketing Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $9.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Stafford Webb Lauren is holding 335,945 shares at $928,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at -18.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.28. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), the company’s capital structure generated 101.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.47. Total debt to assets is 29.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.