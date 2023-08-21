Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SASI is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SASI is $1.00, which is $0.71 above the current price. The public float for SASI is 10.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SASI on August 21, 2023 was 550.75K shares.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI)’s stock price has soared by 36.10 in relation to previous closing price of 0.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SASI’s Market Performance

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) has experienced a 17.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.90% drop in the past month, and a -12.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.43% for SASI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.23% for SASI’s stock, with a -37.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SASI Trading at -8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.80%, as shares surge +26.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SASI rose by +17.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2345. In addition, Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. saw -27.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SASI starting from RUPORT MARK, who purchase 12,300 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Nov 17. After this action, RUPORT MARK now owns 17,300 shares of Sigma Additive Solutions Inc., valued at $7,515 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1387.79 for the present operating margin

-851.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. stands at -1378.81. The total capital return value is set at -97.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.94. Equity return is now at value -164.70, with -142.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.