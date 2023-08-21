Should You Invest in Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MVST is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MVST is $8.00, which is $6.25 above the current market price. The public float for MVST is 104.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.03% of that float. The average trading volume for MVST on August 21, 2023 was 4.69M shares.

MVST) stock’s latest price update

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST)’s stock price has decreased by -3.31 compared to its previous closing price of 1.81. However, the company has seen a -17.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that The electric vehicle market is accelerating. In fact, since 2020, the market for battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) has grown from just over 1% to around 6% by the end of 2022.

MVST’s Market Performance

MVST’s stock has fallen by -17.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -28.57% and a quarterly drop of -16.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.53% for Microvast Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.88% for MVST stock, with a simple moving average of 1.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MVST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MVST stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MVST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MVST in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MVST Trading at -16.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -23.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVST fell by -16.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3022. In addition, Microvast Holdings Inc. saw 14.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MVST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.03 for the present operating margin

+4.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microvast Holdings Inc. stands at -77.36. The total capital return value is set at -19.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.67. Equity return is now at value -20.90, with -12.70 for asset returns.

Based on Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST), the company’s capital structure generated 28.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.21. Total debt to assets is 17.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.