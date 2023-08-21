Should You Invest in Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (ELIQ) Now?

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ELIQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 171.00x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for ELIQ is at 0.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ELIQ is 2.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.58% of that float. The average trading volume for ELIQ on August 21, 2023 was 327.62K shares.

ELIQ) stock’s latest price update

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ELIQ)’s stock price has increased by 7.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.59. However, the company has seen a -20.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ELIQ’s Market Performance

ELIQ’s stock has fallen by -20.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -82.81% and a quarterly drop of -83.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.01% for Electriq Power Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -60.10% for ELIQ stock, with a simple moving average of -82.09% for the last 200 days.

ELIQ Trading at -78.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.82%, as shares sank -81.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELIQ fell by -18.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.9018. In addition, Electriq Power Holdings Inc. saw -83.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELIQ

Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (ELIQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.