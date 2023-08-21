Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a -14.73% drop in the past month and a -3.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.60% for SDOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.99% for SDOT’s stock, with a 5.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SDOT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10.

The public float for SDOT is 28.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SDOT on August 21, 2023 was 370.61K shares.

SDOT) stock’s latest price update

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SDOT)’s stock price has soared by 8.91 in relation to previous closing price of 1.01.

SDOT Trading at -7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares sank -14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDOT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +189.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1365. In addition, Sadot Group Inc. saw 20.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDOT starting from Black Jennifer Kay, who purchase 2,800 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Aug 15. After this action, Black Jennifer Kay now owns 50,800 shares of Sadot Group Inc., valued at $2,923 using the latest closing price.

Miller Kenneth Eugene, the Chief Operating Officer of Sadot Group Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $1.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Miller Kenneth Eugene is holding 36,442 shares at $1,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.44 for the present operating margin

+1.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sadot Group Inc. stands at -4.92. The total capital return value is set at -31.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.60.

Based on Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT), the company’s capital structure generated 21.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.69. Total debt to assets is 13.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 623.93 and the total asset turnover is 5.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.