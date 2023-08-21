Sacks Parente Golf Inc. (SPGC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Sacks Parente Golf Inc. (NASDAQ: SPGC) has decreased by -20.32 when compared to last closing price of 3.15. Market Watch reported 2023-08-18 that After surging 624% Tuesday upon making their public debut, shares of Sacks Parente Golf Inc. SPGC, -20.32% finished the week solidly below their initial public offering price of $4.

Is It Worth Investing in Sacks Parente Golf Inc. (NASDAQ: SPGC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SPGC is 6.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of SPGC on August 21, 2023 was 8.47M shares.

SPGC’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -79.42% for SPGC’s stock, with a -79.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPGC Trading at -79.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.63% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPGC fell by -91.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Sacks Parente Golf Inc. saw -91.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Sacks Parente Golf Inc. (SPGC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.