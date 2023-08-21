Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) has increased by 1.79 when compared to last closing price of 10.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-20 that Robinhood generated $25 million of positive net income during Q2 2023. Cathie Wood continues to buy the stock and several banks on Wall Street are raising price targets.

Is It Worth Investing in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38.

The public float for HOOD is 724.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOOD on August 21, 2023 was 9.73M shares.

HOOD’s Market Performance

The stock of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has seen a -4.38% decrease in the past week, with a -19.98% drop in the past month, and a 18.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for HOOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.92% for HOOD’s stock, with a 4.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOOD Trading at -7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -19.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.51. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc. saw 25.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Bhatt Baiju, who sale 81,548 shares at the price of $10.68 back on Aug 11. After this action, Bhatt Baiju now owns 573,165 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc., valued at $870,859 using the latest closing price.

Tenev Vladimir, the Chief Executive Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc., sale 83,333 shares at $11.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Tenev Vladimir is holding 761,330 shares at $953,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Equity return is now at value -11.80, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.