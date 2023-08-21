Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RAD is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RAD is $1.00, which is -$0.67 below than the current price. The public float for RAD is 55.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.41% of that float. The average trading volume of RAD on August 21, 2023 was 4.57M shares.

The stock price of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) has plunged by -9.24 when compared to previous closing price of 1.84, but the company has seen a -27.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-09 that Earlier this week, InvestorPlace’s Thomas Yeung posed an interesting question: Could Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD ) become the next big meme stock? As meme stocks surged last week, The Wall Street Journal flagged the struggling pharmaceutical chain as a likely contender for the next r/WallStreetBets favorite.

RAD’s Market Performance

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has seen a -27.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.70% gain in the past month and a -18.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.94% for RAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.29% for RAD’s stock, with a -44.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on April 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RAD Trading at -8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.85%, as shares surge +5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD fell by -27.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0230. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw -50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.27 for the present operating margin

+19.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rite Aid Corporation stands at -3.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.83. Equity return is now at value 162.50, with -11.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.32 and the total asset turnover is 2.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.