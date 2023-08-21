Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 4.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) by analysts is $19.08, which is $8.39 above the current market price. The public float for RIOT is 174.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.39% of that float. On August 21, 2023, the average trading volume of RIOT was 22.70M shares.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.47 compared to its previous closing price of 11.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -27.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-18 that Cryptocurrency mining stocks can provide indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s potential upside. Two Bitcoin producers have recently ramped up their mining activity.

RIOT’s Market Performance

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has experienced a -27.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -40.06% drop in the past month, and a 0.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.36% for RIOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.11% for RIOT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on February 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIOT Trading at -25.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares sank -39.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT fell by -27.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.18. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc. saw 226.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, who sale 26,000 shares at the price of $19.16 back on Jul 17. After this action, D’Ambrosio Lance Varro now owns 13,441 shares of Riot Platforms Inc., valued at $498,160 using the latest closing price.

Yi Soo il Benjamin, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Riot Platforms Inc., sale 485,884 shares at $11.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Yi Soo il Benjamin is holding 2,830,884 shares at $5,724,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.41 for the present operating margin

-16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc. stands at -196.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.10. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -20.50 for asset returns.

Based on Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.