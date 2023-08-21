Real-Time Update: Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has seen a 1.74% increase in the past week, with a 12.84% gain in the past month, and a 12.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.93% for UUUU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.82% for UUUU’s stock, with a 7.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Right Now?

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UUUU is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UUUU is $9.83, which is $2.77 above the current price. The public float for UUUU is 155.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UUUU on August 21, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

UUUU) stock’s latest price update

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.46 compared to its previous closing price of 6.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Energy Fuels has a diverse product portfolio and strong financial health, with no outstanding debt and a robust working capital of $134 million. The company’s revenues have been erratic and do not align with its market cap, but its assets are estimated to be worth approximately $1 billion. Energy Fuels has a unique approach to infrastructure and is prepared for future market demands, but faces short-term challenges related to market demand.

UUUU Trading at 8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +13.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw 8.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Moore Curtis, who sale 9,800 shares at the price of $6.37 back on Jun 16. After this action, Moore Curtis now owns 82,978 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $62,436 using the latest closing price.

Moore Curtis, the Senior VP Marketing and of Energy Fuels Inc., sale 14,500 shares at $6.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Moore Curtis is holding 92,778 shares at $100,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.07 for the present operating margin

-1.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc. stands at -478.22. The total capital return value is set at -16.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.39. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 25.30 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.