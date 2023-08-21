Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) is $7.75, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for PRAX is 128.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRAX on August 21, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

PRAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) has surged by 7.46 when compared to previous closing price of 1.34, but the company has seen a 30.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-02 that BOSTON, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will present at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

PRAX’s Market Performance

PRAX’s stock has risen by 30.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.11% and a quarterly rise of 44.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.56% for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.63% for PRAX’s stock, with a -21.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRAX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PRAX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRAX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on June 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PRAX Trading at 33.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.07%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRAX rose by +30.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0420. In addition, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. saw -39.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRAX starting from Souza Marcio, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Jun 27. After this action, Souza Marcio now owns 45,002 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc., valued at $10,587 using the latest closing price.

MITCHELL DEAN J, the Director of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that MITCHELL DEAN J is holding 75,000 shares at $41,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRAX

The total capital return value is set at -128.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.58. Equity return is now at value -178.60, with -129.70 for asset returns.

Based on Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.40. Total debt to assets is 3.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 60.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.