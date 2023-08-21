Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is $32.19, which is $5.53 above the current market price. The public float for PINS is 575.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PINS on August 21, 2023 was 10.77M shares.

PINS stock's latest price update

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 26.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/02/23 that Pinterest Gets an Upgrade After Earnings. Why the Stock Is Falling Anyway.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS’s stock has risen by 2.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.06% and a quarterly rise of 17.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.95% for Pinterest Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.43% for PINS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.71% for the last 200 days.

PINS Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.03. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 8.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Walcott Wanjiku Juanita, who sale 25,557 shares at the price of $25.34 back on Aug 16. After this action, Walcott Wanjiku Juanita now owns 277,446 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $647,581 using the latest closing price.

Rajaram Gokul, the Director of Pinterest Inc., sale 1,934 shares at $25.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Rajaram Gokul is holding 54,854 shares at $48,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -9.60, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc. (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.