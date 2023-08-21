Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Phillips 66 (PSX) by analysts is $126.93, which is $12.55 above the current market price. The public float for PSX is 442.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. On August 21, 2023, the average trading volume of PSX was 3.24M shares.

PSX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has jumped by 0.57 compared to previous close of 113.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-08-20 that As contrarian investors, we have no desire to buy the stock market while it’s hot. We wait for it to cool off.

PSX’s Market Performance

Phillips 66 (PSX) has experienced a -2.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.79% rise in the past month, and a 18.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for PSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.57% for PSX’s stock, with a 12.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $141 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSX Trading at 11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.80. In addition, Phillips 66 saw 9.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from Roberts Timothy D., who sale 127,578 shares at the price of $116.68 back on Aug 11. After this action, Roberts Timothy D. now owns 77,313 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $14,885,801 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Kevin J, the Exec. VP and CFO of Phillips 66, sale 9,900 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Mitchell Kevin J is holding 103,803 shares at $1,138,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Equity return is now at value 37.10, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Phillips 66 (PSX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.