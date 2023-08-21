ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has seen a -5.39% decrease in the past week, with a -6.96% drop in the past month, and a 8.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for ON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.61% for ON’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Right Now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for ON is at 1.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ON is $120.00, which is $28.11 above the current market price. The public float for ON is 430.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.99% of that float. The average trading volume for ON on August 21, 2023 was 6.57M shares.

ON) stock’s latest price update

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)’s stock price has soared by 1.28 in relation to previous closing price of 90.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-08-17 that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) stock is down 1.3% to trade at $91.03 at last check without an apparent catalyst.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ON stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for ON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ON in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $95 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ON Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON fell by -5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.18. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 47.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from KEETON SIMON, who sale 9,923 shares at the price of $109.74 back on Jul 31. After this action, KEETON SIMON now owns 175,616 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $1,088,950 using the latest closing price.

El-Khoury Hassane, the CEO & President of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $105.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that El-Khoury Hassane is holding 531,388 shares at $2,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.36 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +22.85. The total capital return value is set at 31.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.19. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 16.20 for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.