Nuburu Inc. (BURU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) has plunged by -10.82 when compared to previous closing price of 0.55, but the company has seen a -15.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BURU is at 0.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BURU currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for BURU on August 21, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

BURU’s Market Performance

BURU stock saw a decrease of -15.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.43% and a quarterly a decrease of -37.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.49% for Nuburu Inc. (BURU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.48% for BURU’s stock, with a -89.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BURU Trading at -21.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.96%, as shares sank -16.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURU fell by -15.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5970. In addition, Nuburu Inc. saw -94.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURU starting from Seldin David, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Aug 11. After this action, Seldin David now owns 6,378 shares of Nuburu Inc., valued at $1,664 using the latest closing price.

Seldin David, the 10% Owner of Nuburu Inc., sale 586,129 shares at $0.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Seldin David is holding 6,380 shares at $434,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURU

The total capital return value is set at -1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nuburu Inc. (BURU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.