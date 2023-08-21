Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) has increased by 1.93 when compared to last closing price of 10.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-08-14 that ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer compares Yeti and Newell, two companies in the cooler and drinkware space.

Is It Worth Investing in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The average price predicted for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by analysts is $12.75, which is $2.21 above the current market price. The public float for NWL is 413.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.73% of that float. On August 21, 2023, the average trading volume of NWL was 6.58M shares.

NWL’s Market Performance

The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has seen a -0.28% decrease in the past week, with a 5.93% rise in the past month, and a 17.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for NWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.24% for NWL’s stock, with a -11.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for NWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NWL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NWL Trading at 10.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWL fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.59. In addition, Newell Brands Inc. saw -19.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWL starting from Erceg Mark J, who purchase 90,585 shares at the price of $9.98 back on May 04. After this action, Erceg Mark J now owns 243,725 shares of Newell Brands Inc., valued at $904,038 using the latest closing price.

Erceg Mark J, the Chief Financial Officer of Newell Brands Inc., purchase 9,515 shares at $9.99 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Erceg Mark J is holding 153,140 shares at $95,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.