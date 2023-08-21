Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) has decreased by -40.24 when compared to last closing price of 38.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -40.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that NAPCO Security Techs (NASDAQ: NSSC ) stock is taking a beating on Monday following the release of preliminary results for its fiscal Q4 earnings report. The company starts that off with a preliminary revenue estimate of $44.7 million for the quarter.

Is It Worth Investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Right Now?

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for NSSC is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NSSC is $35.40, which is $18.45 above the current market price. The public float for NSSC is 32.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.65% of that float. The average trading volume for NSSC on August 21, 2023 was 352.83K shares.

NSSC’s Market Performance

NSSC’s stock has seen a -40.10% decrease for the week, with a -37.07% drop in the past month and a -35.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for Napco Security Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.03% for NSSC’s stock, with a -29.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NSSC Trading at -37.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -36.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSSC fell by -40.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.38. In addition, Napco Security Technologies Inc. saw -16.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSSC starting from SOLOWAY RICHARD, who sale 287,500 shares at the price of $31.50 back on Feb 15. After this action, SOLOWAY RICHARD now owns 3,696,010 shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc., valued at $9,056,250 using the latest closing price.

BUCHEL KEVIN S, the Executive Vice President of Napco Security Technologies Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that BUCHEL KEVIN S is holding 99,829 shares at $393,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.69 for the present operating margin

+41.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Napco Security Technologies Inc. stands at +13.65. The total capital return value is set at 16.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.60. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 21.40 for asset returns.

Based on Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC), the company’s capital structure generated 6.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.85. Total debt to assets is 4.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.