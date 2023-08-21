MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) is $6.19, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for MYTE is 17.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYTE on August 21, 2023 was 102.82K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MYTE) stock’s latest price update

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE)’s stock price has decreased by -8.94 compared to its previous closing price of 3.69. However, the company has seen a -10.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-13 that MYT Netherlands Parent BV (NYSE:MYTE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Martin Beer – CFO Michael Kliger – CEO Conference Call Participants Matthew Boss – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Oliver Chen – TD Cowen Kunal Madhukar – UBS Lauren Schenk – Morgan Stanley Abhinav Sinha – Societe Generale Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Mytheresa Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

MYTE’s Market Performance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) has experienced a -10.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.40% drop in the past month, and a -11.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for MYTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.67% for MYTE stock, with a simple moving average of -52.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYTE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MYTE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MYTE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MYTE Trading at -13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYTE fell by -10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. saw -62.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MYTE

Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.