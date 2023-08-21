Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) has decreased by -18.58 when compared to last closing price of 0.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -36.32% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) is above average at 0.00x. The 36-month beta value for MULN is also noteworthy at 2.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for MULN is $5175.00, The public float for MULN is 168.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.22% of that float. The average trading volume of MULN on August 21, 2023 was 33.33M shares.

MULN’s Market Performance

MULN stock saw a decrease of -36.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -52.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -93.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.56% for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.61% for MULN’s stock, with a -98.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MULN Trading at -59.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.74%, as shares sank -48.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN fell by -36.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0521. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc. saw -99.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from Michery David, who purchase 102,040 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Aug 16. After this action, Michery David now owns 1,322,083 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc., valued at $100,428 using the latest closing price.

New Jonathan, the CFO of Mullen Automotive Inc., sale 159,066 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that New Jonathan is holding 8,611 shares at $36,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

The total capital return value is set at -128.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19,423.93.

Based on Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN), the company’s capital structure generated 23.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.05. Total debt to assets is 4.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 155.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.