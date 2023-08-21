Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.05 in relation to its previous close of 85.79. However, the company has experienced a -3.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/27/23 that Bank Capital Rules Could Hit Wealth Managers Such as Morgan Stanley

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MS is 1.33.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for MS is 1.28B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MS on August 21, 2023 was 7.26M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

The stock of Morgan Stanley (MS) has seen a -3.20% decrease in the past week, with a -9.50% drop in the past month, and a 0.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for MS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.49% for MS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $94 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MS Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.37. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw -0.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from GORMAN JAMES P, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $95.19 back on Jul 24. After this action, GORMAN JAMES P now owns 1,011,345 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $11,898,812 using the latest closing price.

PICK EDWARD N, the Co-President/Head of IS of Morgan Stanley, sale 100,000 shares at $94.33 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that PICK EDWARD N is holding 604,845 shares at $9,433,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Morgan Stanley (MS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.