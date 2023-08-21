Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD)’s stock price has soared by 22.22 in relation to previous closing price of 1.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MODD is 17.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MODD on August 21, 2023 was 303.35K shares.

MODD’s Market Performance

MODD stock saw an increase of 22.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.02% and a quarterly increase of 28.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.04% for Modular Medical Inc. (MODD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.54% for MODD’s stock, with a -36.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MODD Trading at 23.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.93%, as shares surge +28.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODD rose by +22.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9931. In addition, Modular Medical Inc. saw -39.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MODD

The total capital return value is set at -177.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -183.31. Equity return is now at value -148.90, with -132.60 for asset returns.

Based on Modular Medical Inc. (MODD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.34. Total debt to assets is 21.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.