Missfresh Limited (MF) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, MF stock has gone down by -28.89%, with a monthly gain of 196.98% and a quarterly surge of 93.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.11% for Missfresh Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.95% for MF stock, with a simple moving average of -1.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Right Now?

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MF is -2.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MF is $26.66, which is $124.72 above the current price. The public float for MF is 7.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MF on August 21, 2023 was 3.58M shares.

MF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) has decreased by -14.67 when compared to last closing price of 1.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -28.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-01 that More low float penny stocks to watch. The post 7 Low Float Penny Stocks To Watch After SNTG Stock Explodes appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of MF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7.08 based on the research report published on November 22, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MF Trading at 61.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.11%, as shares surge +172.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +118.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MF fell by -28.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2047. In addition, Missfresh Limited saw -28.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.33 for the present operating margin

+21.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Missfresh Limited stands at -54.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Missfresh Limited (MF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.