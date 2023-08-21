MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGM is 283.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGM on August 21, 2023 was 4.49M shares.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.02 in relation to its previous close of 42.55. However, the company has experienced a -7.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/19/23 that Macau Reclaims Crown From Vegas as World’s Top Gambling Hub

MGM’s Market Performance

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has seen a -7.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.49% decline in the past month and a -0.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for MGM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.08% for MGM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MGM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MGM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $48 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGM Trading at -6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -14.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGM fell by -7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.95. In addition, MGM Resorts International saw 26.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGM starting from McManus John, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $46.59 back on Aug 10. After this action, McManus John now owns 32,283 shares of MGM Resorts International, valued at $465,914 using the latest closing price.

SANDERS COREY IAN, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of MGM Resorts International, sale 25,000 shares at $45.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that SANDERS COREY IAN is holding 136,632 shares at $1,130,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGM

Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.