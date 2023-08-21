Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Stock Records 14.75% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has gone down by -6.10% for the week, with a -6.37% drop in the past month and a 14.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.00% for META. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.51% for META stock, with a simple moving average of 39.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Right Now?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 44 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is $376.76, which is $80.28 above the current market price. The public float for META is 2.22B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of META on August 21, 2023 was 24.41M shares.

META) stock’s latest price update

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META)’s stock price has plunge by -0.65relation to previous closing price of 285.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 5 hours ago that Meta’s Threads App to Launch Web Version as Rivalry With X Enters New Stage

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $375 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

META Trading at -4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +204.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $305.70. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw 135.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Olivan Javier, who sale 4,277 shares at the price of $293.00 back on Aug 17. After this action, Olivan Javier now owns 82,858 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $1,253,161 using the latest closing price.

LI SUSAN J, the Chief Financial Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 19,770 shares at $299.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that LI SUSAN J is holding 84,133 shares at $5,917,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

+79.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc. stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Platforms Inc. (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.